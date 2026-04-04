Matvei Gridin News: Continues to impress late in year
Gridin scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Gridin has two goals and five assists over his last eight games. The 20-year-old has impressed enough to earn middle-six minutes and power-play time. Gridin made the Flames out of training camp and has seen steady NHL action since mid-January. With both the Flames and AHL Calgary set to miss their respective postseasons, Gridin can leave it all on the ice for the rest of the campaign. He's at 17 points, 64 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across his first 32 NHL appearances.
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