Matvei Gridin headshot

Matvei Gridin News: Finding success in QMJHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 8:20pm

Gridin has 27 goals and 34 assists over 46 appearances with QMJHL Shawinigan this season.

Gridin was initially committed to play at the University of Michigan but ultimately landed with Shawinigan after being selected by Val-d'Or in the CHL Import Draft. Gridin's points-per-game pace is roughly the same as it was last season with USHL Muskegon in the American junior system. That's not necessarily a bad thing -- the QMJHL is a tougher league, so steady production against better opposition is a net positive for the 18-year-old's development.

Matvei Gridin
Calgary Flames
