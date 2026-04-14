Matvei Gridin News: Playing Tuesday
Gridin (illness) will be in action versus Colorado on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gridin returns following a one-game absence due to an illness. In his last 17 contests, the 20-year-old forward has been producing offensively with three goals and nine helpers, including a trio of power-play assists. As a rookie, Gridin has logged 35 games for the Flames this year and figures to be a full-time NHL option in 2026-27.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvei Gridin See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 507 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 77 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week9 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real15 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 2647 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvei Gridin See More