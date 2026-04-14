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Matvei Gridin News: Playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Gridin (illness) will be in action versus Colorado on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gridin returns following a one-game absence due to an illness. In his last 17 contests, the 20-year-old forward has been producing offensively with three goals and nine helpers, including a trio of power-play assists. As a rookie, Gridin has logged 35 games for the Flames this year and figures to be a full-time NHL option in 2026-27.

Matvei Gridin
Calgary Flames
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