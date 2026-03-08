Matvei Gridin News: Recalled from minors
Gridin was summoned from AHL Calgary on Sunday.
Gridin has produced three goals, four assists, 34 shots on net and 17 blocked shots in 18 NHL appearances this season. The 20-year-old forward also has 10 goals and 29 points in 37 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
