Matvei Gridin headshot

Matvei Gridin News: Sparks offense in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Gridin scored a goal and put three shots on net in Monday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

Gridin's goal helped inspire a mid-game turnaround for the Flames, who would go on to score three times in the second period to level the game at three. With the twine finder, the 20-year-old forward is up to four goals, eight points, 37 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across his first 19 career NHL games. The rookie has showcased solid offensive potential in a limited capacity with the Flames this season, even posting a point in each of his last two games. While he's slowly approaching the fantasy radar in standard formats, Gridin is an intriguing name to roster in dynasty formats moving forward.

