Matvei Gridin News: Tallies in overtime loss
Gridin scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Gridin has chipped in decent offense lately with two goals and five assists over his last 10 outings. He's on a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers). The 20-year-old is still playing in the bottom six at even strength, but the Flames will allow him to grow into any increases in ice time. He's up to five goals, 14 points, 55 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 28 appearances as a rookie this year.
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