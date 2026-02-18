Matvei Gridin News: Up from minors
Gridin was called up by Calgary on Wednesday.
Gridin was sent to the minors for the Olympic break, but he's back with the Flames now that they've resumed practicing. The 19-year-old has three goals and six points in 13 outings with the Flames in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvei Gridin See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 2029 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8133 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1140 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review355 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvei Gridin See More