Matvei Gridin headshot

Matvei Gridin News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Gridin was called up by Calgary on Wednesday.

Gridin was sent to the minors for the Olympic break, but he's back with the Flames now that they've resumed practicing. The 19-year-old has three goals and six points in 13 outings with the Flames in 2025-26.

Matvei Gridin
Calgary Flames
