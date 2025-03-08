Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matvei Michkov headshot

Matvei Michkov News: 11 points in last seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 4:49pm

Michkov picked up an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Kraken on Saturday.

Michkov has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in seven games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He sits second in NHL rookie scoring with 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists), two behind Lane Hutson of the Habs and one better than Macklin Celebrini of the Sharks. Hutson is in action against Calgary and could widen his lead by the end of Saturday's slate, and Celebrini will play against the Islanders.

Matvei Michkov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now