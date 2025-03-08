Matvei Michkov News: 11 points in last seven games

Michkov picked up an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Kraken on Saturday.

Michkov has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in seven games since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He sits second in NHL rookie scoring with 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists), two behind Lane Hutson of the Habs and one better than Macklin Celebrini of the Sharks. Hutson is in action against Calgary and could widen his lead by the end of Saturday's slate, and Celebrini will play against the Islanders.