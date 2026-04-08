Matvei Michkov News: Adds pair of assists in win

Michkov notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Michkov helped out on both of Tyson Foerster's second-period tallies. The 21-year-old Michkov has earned five points over his last three outings and 12 points across his last 12 games to have a good end to the regular season. He's at 17 goals, 28 assists, 148 shots on net, 69 PIM, 32 hits and a minus-5 rating through 77 appearances.