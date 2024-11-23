Fantasy Hockey
Matvei Michkov headshot

Matvei Michkov News: Another game-winner in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Michkov scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory against Chicago.

Michkov got his second overtime winner in the last five games at the 1:06 mark of Saturday's extra session. He scored during Philadelphia's third power play of the game. Michkov has three goals and three assists in six outings since being a healthy scratch for two straight contests. The talented rookie has seven tallies and 16 points through 19 appearances this season.

Matvei Michkov
Philadelphia Flyers
