Matvei Michkov News: Another two-goal effort

Michkov scored two goals in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

That's back-to-back two-goal performances for the rookie since coach John Tortorella was let go. Michkov's speed and elite talent were on full display on both tallies, and he's put together a five-game point streak in which he's delivered four goals on nine points. Michkov needs one more goal over the Flyers' last seven games to reach 25, and he's four points short of 60 as he makes a final push for Calder Trophy votes.