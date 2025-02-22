Matvei Michkov News: Big three-point effort in win

Michkov scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 victory over the Oilers on Saturday.

His line with Owen Tippett (two goals) and Sean Couturier (one goal, two assists) had their way with the Oilers, and they each finished plus-5. Michkov opened the scoring early in the first period when he drove the net and scored on his own rebound. His three-point outburst Saturday equalled his point total for the 10-game span (two goals, one assist) prior to the break. Michkov now has 17 goals on the season, which ties him with Macklin Celebrini for the rookie lead.