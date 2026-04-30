Matvei Michkov News: Bounces back Wednesday
Michkov registered an assist in Philadelphia's 1-0 overtime victory over Pittsburgh in Game 6 on Wednesday.
Michkov's helper was the primary assist on Cam York's marker at 17:32 of the overtime period. The 21-year-old Michkov also had three shots in 17:26 of ice time. It was a nice way for him to reassert his value after Philadelphia made him a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Even before being scratched, Michkov had received minimal work in the playoffs, averaging just 10:05 of ice time across the Flyers' opening four games. In contrast, Michkov had 20 goals and 51 points while averaging 14:50 in 81 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Perhaps his role in Philadelphia's series-winning goal Wednesday will lead to Michkov getting steadier work in the second round against Carolina.
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