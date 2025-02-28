Matvei Michkov News: Extends hot streak
Michkov recorded two goals, including one on the power play, an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Michkov has been on an absolute tear since the regular season resumed following the Four Nations break, posting three straight multi-point efforts and eight total points (three goals, five assists) over that span. The 20-year-old winger, considered one of the top prospects in the game, has four multi-point efforts in February alone and has racked up 44 points across 58 contests in his first year in the NHL.
