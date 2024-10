Michkov recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

The helper was Michkov's first career even-strength point. He has five points, 11 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through six appearances. While he's maintained a top-line role so far and is hardly the only one to blame for the Flyers' struggles, if his offense dips, he could find himself seeing a smaller role for a bit.