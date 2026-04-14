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Matvei Michkov News: Heating up ahead of postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Michkov scored his 19th goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The 21-year-old got the Flyers on the board midway through the second period, taking a slick cross-ice pass from Denver Barkey and snapping a shot past Brandon Bussi. Michkov is building up steam heading into the playoffs, racking up three goals and eight points over the last six games, but his 48 points in 80 contests on the season still leaves him well short of his rookie-year production.

Matvei Michkov
Philadelphia Flyers
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