Matvei Michkov News: Hits 60-point mark

Michkov picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

The helper gives Michkov 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) this season. He's the first Philly rookie to hit that mark since Mikael Renberg had 82 in 1993-94, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. Michkov has been sharp over the last few weeks. He reached the scoresheet in eight of his past nine games, collecting four goals, nine assists and 29 shots.