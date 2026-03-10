Matvei Michkov News: Nets power-play tally
Michkov scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Michkov was playing on his natural right wing Monday after a long look on his off wing. While he got a goal, his line with Noah Cates and Denver Barkey struggled at even strength. Michkov has suffered from the sophomore slump, earning 16 goals, 33 points, 125 shots on net, 51 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 62 appearances after his 26-goal, 63-point rookie campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvei Michkov See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn41 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times44 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Best NHL Fantasy Stars Strategy Tips: Risers, Fallers & How to Build Your Team64 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead65 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvei Michkov See More