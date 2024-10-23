Matvei Michkov News: One of each on power play

Michkov scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Michkov was at the center of the Flyers' comeback effort, but it fell just short. The 19-year-old winger continues to be dynamic with the man advantage -- he has earned six of his seven points on the power play so far. He's at three goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-9 rating through seven appearances, though he continues to play in a top-line role.