Matvei Michkov headshot

Matvei Michkov News: Post-Olympics team scoring leader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Michkov had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Michkov's goal in the second period stood as the winner. He grabbed a loose puck in front of the Montreal crease and whipped the puck with Jakub Dobes out of position. Michkov closed the season with goals in three consecutive games (three goals, three assists). He finished the season with 51 points following a serious post-Olympics run. Michkov led the Flyers with 22 points, including seven goals, in 26 games since the Games. Prior to that, he had 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games.

Matvei Michkov
Philadelphia Flyers
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