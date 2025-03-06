Matvei Michkov News: Rookie of the Month for February

Michkov scored his 20th goal of the season Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Michkov scored at 17:18 of the third period. He came down the left wing and ended Eric Comrie's shutout bid with a shot from the left face-off circle. Michkov was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for February after leading all rookies with five goals and 10 points in seven games. He led or co-led February rookies in assists (five), shots on goals (27), even-strength goals (four), even-strength assists (five), even-strength points (nine) and plus/minus (plus-5). Michkov also earned the recognition for October.