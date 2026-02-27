Matvei Michkov News: Scores twice in win

Michkov scored two goals, one on the power play and one in overtime, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Michkov opened the door for a Flyers' comeback at the 10:25 mark of the second period with a power-play tally. He'd later score the game-winning goal at 2:10 of overtime with a wrister. The 21-year-old winger netted multiple goals for the third time this season, and he has 15 goals and 31 points in 57 contests. That said, those numbers represent a downgrade compared to this rookie year, when he posted 26 goals and 63 points across 80 regular-season contests in 2024-25.