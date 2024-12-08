Matvei Michkov News: Stays hot with assist

Michkov notched an assist, three shots on goal and 12 PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Michkov helped out on an Owen Tippett goal in the second period, earning his eighth point over the last four games in the process. The 19-year-old Michkov then showed his toughness by scrapping with Barrett Hayton near the end of the third, earning a roughing minor and a misconduct. Michkov is up to 11 goals, 14 helpers, 49 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 26 appearances. He's been as advertised in his rookie campaign, showing creativity and competitiveness in a top-six role.