Matvei Michkov News: Supplies pair of helpers

Michkov notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Michkov helped out on goals by Noah Cates and Travis Sanheim in the second period. The 21-year-old Michkov has three helpers over his last two contests and looks to be a bit more comfortable since moving back to his natural right-wing position. The winger is now at 36 points (16 goals, 20 helpers), 132 shots on net, 25 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 67 appearances this season.