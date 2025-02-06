Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matvei Michkov headshot

Matvei Michkov News: Third two-goal game of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 9:26pm

Michkov scored two goals Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

It was his third two-goal game of the season. Michkov is second in rookie goal scoring with 16, one behind Macklin Celebrini, and third in total points with 36. He's behind Lane Hutson (41) and Celebrini (39). The goals are Michkov's first in nine games (one assist). Like all rookies, Michkov struggles with consistency, but his future is bright as long as he can improve in his own zone. He's currently minus-15 in 54 games, which is second-worst on the Flyers.

Matvei Michkov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now