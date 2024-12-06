Matvei Michkov News: Three helpers against Florida

Michkov notched three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

All three helpers came in the second period, as the Flyers erased an early 3-0 deficit and headed into the second intermission with the score tied 4-4. Michkov has produced back-to-back multi-point performances, and the 19-year-old has established himself as a frontrunner for the Calder Trophy with nine goals and 22 points in his first 24 NHL contests.