Matvei Michkov headshot

Matvei Michkov News: Two points in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:12am

Michkov recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Michkov was one of several bottom-six forwards who contributed in a big way to the Flyers' offense in this blowout win. Despite his role in the lineup, Michkov has been putting up solid numbers of late. This was his third multi-point effort of the last five games, a stretch in which he's racked up seven points (two goals, five helpers), six PIM, eight shots on goal and a plus-6 rating.

Matvei Michkov
Philadelphia Flyers
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