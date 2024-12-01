Matvei Michkov News: Two points including OT winner

Michkov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Blues.

Travis Konecny made a spectacular defensive play in his own end in the first minute of OT and smacked the puck into the neutral zone while sprawled out flat on the ice, springing Michkov for a breakaway that the rookie didn't squander. The 19-year-old winger has nine goals and 19 points through his first 23 NHL contests, and three of the tallies have been overtime winners. Michkov leads all rookies so far this season in goals, points. power-play goals (four) and and power-play points (nine), making him the early favorite for the Calder Trophy.