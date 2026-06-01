Matvei Shuravin News: Lands entry-level agreement

Shuravin signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday, per NHL player agent Dan Milstein.

Shuravin had one assist in 21 appearances for CSKA Moscow of the KHL in the 2025-26 regular season. The 20-year-old is known as a defensive-minded blueliner, but his mobility could make him a solid addition to the professional ranks in North America. The Panthers selected him with the No. 97 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.