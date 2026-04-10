Matyas Sapovaliv News: Buries two goals in AHL win

Sapovaliv scored twice in AHL Henderson's 8-6 win over San Jose on Friday.

Sapovaliv has four goals and four assists over his last five outings. For the season, he's at 17 goals, 32 points, 100 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 68 appearances. He's shown growth in his second AHL campaign, but the 22-year-old will likely have to wait to get his NHL debut.