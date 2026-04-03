Matyas Sapovaliv headshot

Matyas Sapovaliv News: Three points in AHL win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Sapovaliv scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 4-3 win over Tucson on Friday.

With the effort, Sapovaliv is up to 15 goals and 13 helpers through 65 appearances. He's made some gains compared to his 19-point rookie season over 71 contests last year. He has four points over his last two outings.

Matyas Sapovaliv
Vegas Golden Knights
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