Matyas Sapovaliv headshot

Matyas Sapovaliv News: Two goals in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Sapovaliv scored twice in AHL Henderson's 4-3 win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

Sapovaliv is one goal and one point shy of matching his totals from last season. He has 10 goals, eight assists, a minus-10 rating and 74 appearances this season. The 2022 second-round pick has picked up the pace lately, earning six goals and three assists over his last 13 contests.

Matyas Sapovaliv
Vegas Golden Knights
