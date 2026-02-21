Matyas Sapovaliv News: Two goals in AHL win
Sapovaliv scored twice in AHL Henderson's 4-3 win over Abbotsford on Saturday.
Sapovaliv is one goal and one point shy of matching his totals from last season. He has 10 goals, eight assists, a minus-10 rating and 74 appearances this season. The 2022 second-round pick has picked up the pace lately, earning six goals and three assists over his last 13 contests.
