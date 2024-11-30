Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maveric Lamoureux headshot

Maveric Lamoureux Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 8:57pm

Lamoureux (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Lamoureux was given a 4-6 week timeline for his recovery after being injured in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens. He has accounted for three points, 18 hits, 42 PIM and 11 blocked shots over 15 appearances this season. Due to Lamoureux's absence, Juuso Valimaki has returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four straight games.

Maveric Lamoureux
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now