Maveric Lamoureux Injury: Set to miss multiple weeks

Lamoureux will miss 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury, Utah HC reported Friday.

Lamoureux had three points, 18 hits, 42 PIM and 11 blocked shots over 15 appearances after stepping into the lineup amid a bad run of injuries for Utah. His absence should open the door for one of Juuso Valimaki or Vladislav Kolyachonok to attempt to reclaim playing time. Utah is also missing John Marino (back) and Sean Durzi (shoulder), though Lamoureux is likely to return before either of those defensemen.