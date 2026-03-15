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Maveric Lamoureux News: Ends slump in big way

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Lamoureux scored two goals in AHL Tucson's 5-4 win over San Jose on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday, Lamoureux had gone 19 games without a point. The 22-year-old defenseman has had some troubles this season with just 16 points over 52 outings, which isn't all that much better than his 13-point effort in 42 regular-season contests a year ago. Lamoureux will need to show more on offense to get an extended look in the NHL.

Maveric Lamoureux
Utah Mammoth
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