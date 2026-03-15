Maveric Lamoureux News: Ends slump in big way

Lamoureux scored two goals in AHL Tucson's 5-4 win over San Jose on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday, Lamoureux had gone 19 games without a point. The 22-year-old defenseman has had some troubles this season with just 16 points over 52 outings, which isn't all that much better than his 13-point effort in 42 regular-season contests a year ago. Lamoureux will need to show more on offense to get an extended look in the NHL.