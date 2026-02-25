Maveric Lamoureux News: Heads to minors
Lamoureux was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Lamoureux is returning to the minors after being recalled Tuesday. He has an assist in five appearances with Utah in 2025-26. Lamoureux has also recorded three goals, 14 points and 48 PIM across 42 outings with Tucson this campaign.
