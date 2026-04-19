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Maveric Lamoureux News: Joining as Black Ace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 1:13pm

Lamoureux has been recalled from AHL Tucson by the Mammoth, the team announced Sunday.

With AHL Tucson's season wrapped up, the Mammoth have set their Black Aces for the postseason. Lamoureux will be joined by Andrew Agozzino, Cameron Hebig, Ben McCartney, Maksymilian Szuber, Scott Perunovich, Jaxson Stauber, Daniil But and Matt Villalta as potential reinforcements for the Mammoth's playoff run.

Maveric Lamoureux
Utah Mammoth
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