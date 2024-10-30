Fantasy Hockey
Maveric Lamoureux News: Scores first NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Lamoureux scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Lamoureux scored his first NHL goal in his fourth appearance, tallying on a blast from the point in the second period. The 20-year-old has adjusted well to the NHL so far with three shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while playing in a second-pairing role. The addition of Olli Maatta in a trade Tuesday could eat into Lamoureux's overall role, but he looks poised to get an extended look on Utah's injury-ravaged blue line.

