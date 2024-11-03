Maveric Lamoureux News: Sends assist Saturday

Lamoureux registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The 20-year-old blueliner earned his first assist just one game after his first goal. Lamoureux is settling in nicely at the NHL level, adding four shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over five contests in a second-pairing role. His ice time has dipped recently with Utah dressing seven defensemen, but the bright side is that he's staying in the lineup.