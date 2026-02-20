Maveric Lamoureux headshot

Maveric Lamoureux News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Lamoureux was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

Lamoureux has played five games with Utah this season, picking up one assist. The 29th selection in the 2022 Draft, Lamoureux had three goals and 11 assists in 40 AHL appearances before his recall.

Maveric Lamoureux
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maveric Lamoureux See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maveric Lamoureux See More
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Tokens of Appreciation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
60 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
142 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
357 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Is Hockey Dying?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Is Hockey Dying?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 27, 2024
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024