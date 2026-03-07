Mavrik Bourque News: Adds pair of helpers
Bourque logged two assists and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
He started the game on the third line, but the injury to Roope Hintz (lower body) opened the door for Bourque to move back up to the top line. The 24-year-old Bourque has nine points over his last nine games, so he's certainly earned his extra ice time. He's at 12 goals, 15 helpers, 111 shots on net, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 62 appearances. Given his place in a strong lineup, Bourque is worth a look in most fantasy formats.
