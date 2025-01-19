Mavrik Bourque News: Deposits goal in Sunday's win

Bourque scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Bourque has three goals and two assists over his last eight contests. He stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 in this game. The 23-year-old rookie's up to 12 points, 43 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating over 41 appearances this season. Bourque still has a decent amount of upside, but his level of production even recently makes him a fringe option in standard fantasy formats.