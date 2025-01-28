Mavrik Bourque News: Deposits goal Tuesday
Bourque scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Bourque has four goals and two assists over his last 12 outings. His tally Tuesday tied this game at 1-1 in the first period. Bourque is up to six goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net, 25 hits, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances. His recent success has mostly come alongside Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn on the second line.
