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Mavrik Bourque News: Deposits two empty netters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bourque scored two empty-net goals, registered an assist and put two shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Bourque played a hand in each of the last three goals scored by Dallas on Saturday when he slid the primary helper on the team's fourth goal of the second period before scoring two empty-net tallies to seal the deal. With the trio of points, the 24-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 19 points, 130 shots on net, 65 hits and 20 blocked shots across 73 games this season. With Bourque officially playing as many games as he did in his first full year with the Stars, the sophomore forward has taken a step up in all major stat categories apart from blocks. He has become a huge factor for Dallas offensively with five goals and 12 points over his last 14 games. Bourque is a solid streaming option in fantasy for the time being, and he holds increasingly good value in dynasty formats moving forward.

Mavrik Bourque
Dallas Stars
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