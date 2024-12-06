Mavrik Bourque News: Finds twine in loss

Bourque scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Stars' fourth line combined for the team's first goal, scored by Bourque at 6:39 of the second period. It was his first tally since Nov. 1, and he had just two helpers over the 14 games in between goals. Bourque's first full NHL campaign hasn't lived up to the hype, as he has five points, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 21 outings while seeing mostly bottom-six minutes.