Mavrik Bourque News: First NHL hat trick
Bourque scored a hat trick Monday in a 6-5 win over Toronto. He also had an assist.
Bourque's third tally put the Stars ahead for good at 14:52 of the third period. He's the fifth player in Stars history to score at least three goals and four points on the road, and the first since Wyatt Johnston had five points (three goals, two assists) in a 7-6 overtime win in San Jose on March 5, 2024. Bourque has 19 goals, 21 assists and 146 shots in 81 games in his second full season in the NHL.
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