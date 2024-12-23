Mavrik Bourque News: Garners assist

Bourque logged an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over Utah.

Bourque is getting a look on the top line at even strength, and he capitalized on the chance by setting up Roope Hintz's goal Monday. The 22-year-old Bourque has three points over his last eight games -- that's still modest production, but it's a slight uptick from where's been for most of the year. He's at seven points, 25 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 28 appearances.