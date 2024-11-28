Mavrik Bourque News: Logs assist in loss

Bourque notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Bourque was on the third line Wednesday, though he saw just 11:29 of ice time in the blowout loss. The 22-year-old has mostly stayed in the bottom six so far, picking up four points, 13 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances. Bourque has offense in his game, but it'll be tough to unlock it in limited minutes, so he has limited fantasy value in redraft formats.