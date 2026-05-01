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Mavrik Bourque News: Nets first playoff goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Bourque scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 6.

Bourque's second-period tally gave the Stars a brief bit of hope before Vladimir Tarasenko responded 54 seconds later. The goal was Bourque's first career playoff point in 10 appearances, six of which came this year. He's now established as a full-time option in the Stars' lineup. The 24-year-old put up 20 goals, 41 points, 147 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-6 rating over 82 regular-season contests and could take another step or two on offense in the coming years as he enters his prime.

Mavrik Bourque
Dallas Stars
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