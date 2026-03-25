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Mavrik Bourque News: Nets goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Bourque scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Bourque pulled the Stars back within a goal at 13:08 of the third period, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 24-year-old continues to get top-line usage at even strength, though he had been limited to two assists over his previous seven contests. For the season, he's at 14 goals, 32 points, 126 shots on net, 64 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 71 appearances, showing a little growth after his 25-point effort in 73 regular-season games as a rookie a year ago. Bourque will likely move down the lineup once Mikko Rantanen (lower body) is ready to return.

Mavrik Bourque
Dallas Stars
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